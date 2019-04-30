Amala Paul has some controversial remarks over the Telugu Ratsasan remake!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 11.55 pm April 30 2019, 11.55 pm

Dusky diva Amala Paul, who had a remarkable hit in 2018 with the psychological thriller Ratsasan, was recently in the headlines for turning producer! She is reportedly co-producing her upcoming movie Cadaver, which is a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual. Amala Paul is currently working on a number of movies, including two movies in Tamil and three in Malayalam, apart from a bilingual and an untitled Bollywood movie with Arjun Rampal. The Telugu remake of Ratsasan stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead, with Anupama Parameswaran reprising Amala Paul's role from the original. In a recent media interaction, Amala Paul opened up on what she felt about the upcoming Telugu remake and that has made heads turn, in surprise!

Amala Paul is reported to have said, "No other actor can recreate what Vishnu Vishal did in Ratsasan. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas can do the remake in his own style but he can't match the original." These controversial statements have been received by surprise across the Cinema community. This is sure to create a storm in Tollywood and we are waiting to see how the young star responds to these comments. Earlier, Nithiin was supposed to be playing the lead in the Telugu remake of Ratsasan with Sudheer Varma directing it. However, in a change of events due to Nithiin's prior commitments, the project landed in Sai Sreenivas's hands.

Amala Paul has completed working in the action thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola with debutante director Vinoth KR, with Ashish Vidyarthi and Sameer Kochhar as her co-stars. She has also finished working on Aadai, with Meyaadha Maan director Rathna Kumar. This movie, produced by Viji Subramaniyan's V Studios is also touted to be a thriller. Amala Paul will also be seen opposite Prithviraj in Aadujeevitham, which is said to be a survival drama. This movie, directed by Blessy, is based on author Benyamin's novel of the same name. The music for this movie is composed by maestro AR Rahman. She is currently shooting for Cadaver and Sasthamkotta to Changanacherry. Watch this space for more updates.