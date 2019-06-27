Earlier, we informed you that Vijay Sethupathi had begun shooting for his 33rd film, which was being tentatively called VSP 33. This film is being directed by newcomer Venkata Krishna Roganth and bankrolled by Esakki Durai of Chandaraa Arts. We also reported that Amala Paul would be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. However, just a few days back, news came out that Amala backed out of the project, citing date issues, and was replaced by Megha Akash. Now, Amala has finally reacted to this news and announced that she was replaced by the producers of the film, unexpectedly.
In a long post on Instagram, she went on to inform everyone why she was ‘thrown out’ of the film. In the statement, she has said that while she was in Mumbai, purchasing clothes for VSP33 and spending her own money for the accommodation and travel, the producer informed her that her demands and terms were too much for the production house. She said that she received a message from producer Rathienavelu Kumar that her demands and terms did not suit Chandaraa Arts. She added that Chandaraa Arts always complain of budget issues and that was the reason behind her shopping costumes for this movie from her own personal money. After stating this, she also said that it is funny how the decision of throwing her out came right after the release of her Aadai teaser. She went on to say that it is because of a patriarchal, egoistic mindset of Chandaraa Arts that this happened and that her image is being sabotaged by unwanted rumours.
View this post on Instagram
The producers have ousted me from VSP33 only because of their regressive thought process and nothing else. Everything else is that you hear is just fodder for gossip mongers. In the end, the truth alone triumphs! #vsp33 #thetruth
A post shared by Amala Paul ✨ (@amalapaul) on
She also addressed Vijay Sethupathi in her statement. The actor wrote that she was excited to work with him, and this statement is not meant to direct any harm towards him and was issued by her to end the speculations. She concluded her statement by saying that Tamil cinema will get good movies only if such patriarchal production houses change their mindset. Let’ see whether Vijay Sethupathi or the production house respond to her statement. Stay tuned…Read More