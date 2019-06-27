In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.51 pm June 27 2019, 4.51 pm

Earlier, we informed you that Vijay Sethupathi had begun shooting for his 33rd film, which was being tentatively called VSP 33. This film is being directed by newcomer Venkata Krishna Roganth and bankrolled by Esakki Durai of Chandaraa Arts. We also reported that Amala Paul would be sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. However, just a few days back, news came out that Amala backed out of the project, citing date issues, and was replaced by Megha Akash. Now, Amala has finally reacted to this news and announced that she was replaced by the producers of the film, unexpectedly.

In a long post on Instagram, she went on to inform everyone why she was ‘thrown out’ of the film. In the statement, she has said that while she was in Mumbai, purchasing clothes for VSP33 and spending her own money for the accommodation and travel, the producer informed her that her demands and terms were too much for the production house. She said that she received a message from producer Rathienavelu Kumar that her demands and terms did not suit Chandaraa Arts. She added that Chandaraa Arts always complain of budget issues and that was the reason behind her shopping costumes for this movie from her own personal money. After stating this, she also said that it is funny how the decision of throwing her out came right after the release of her Aadai teaser. She went on to say that it is because of a patriarchal, egoistic mindset of Chandaraa Arts that this happened and that her image is being sabotaged by unwanted rumours.