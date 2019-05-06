Amala Paul to hop onboard Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

Siddarthsrinivas May 06 2019, 11.02 pm May 06 2019, 11.02 pm

Every little update on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan has been gaining huge traction, thanks to the scale at which it is going to be rolled out. The magnum opus, which has been the director’s dream project for quite a while, is getting set to go on floors by the first quarter of next year. And now, we hear that the hot and happening Amala Paul has been approached by the team to essay an important role in this film.

When we contacted a source close to the actress, the reply comes by saying “Amala Paul, who is now shooting for her forensic thriller Cadaver will soon be responding to the team and meeting the director for a narration.” Amala pins a lot of hope on Cadaver, a bilingual thriller which reportedly has an excitingly twisted script with lots of scope for her as an actress.

Apart from Cadaver, Amala has two other films in the pipeline, namely ‘Adho Andha Paravai Pola’ and ‘Aadai’. While the former is a brisk forest action thriller, the latter is said to be a shocking psycho killer drama. Aadai is the second directorial venture of Rathna Kumar, who impressed all audiences with his comic caper Meyaadha Maan.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam is busy with the pre-production work of Ponniyin Selvan. The director has already finalized Karthi, Vikram and Jayam Ravi for important roles in the film. All of these three actors are now rushing to complete their current commitments, before moving into the sets of this film next year. With more and more updates to flow out in the following days, there is a lot of good news in the bag for fans of the maverick director.