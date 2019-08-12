In Com Staff August 12 2019, 6.41 pm August 12 2019, 6.41 pm

When Nani’s Jersey released, the film went on to become quite a big hit at the Box Office. The film starred Shraddha Srinath as the lead actress and was directed by Gowtham Tinnanurihe. Harish Kalyan, Sathyaraj and Sanusha were also seen in pivotal roles in this film. Now, it is already known that Karan Johar wants to make the remake of Jersey in Hindi. It is also known that a Tamil remake is being planned Vishnu Vishal reprising Nani’s role in it. Not just that, the film is reportedly going to be produced by none other than Rana Daggubati! Now, according to a report in a leading media, Amala Paul has been roped in to reprise the role of Shraddha Srinath!

The report in the leading portal states that Amala Paul has been roped in to play the lead actress role and thus she will be stepping into Shraddha’s shoes. As one may remember, Amala and Vishnu have earlier shared the screen space in the hit film Ratchasan. The film went on to become a huge hit and the audiences loved the pairing of Amala and Vishnu! Although there has been no official confirmation regarding this, fans would sure love to see the two pair up again. Reports state that Amala has been approached for the role in Jersey remake but the actress has not signed the dotted lines yet. But, reportedly she has expressed interest in the project too. Monster fame Nelson Venkatesan is directing this film.