image
Wednesday, January 2nd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Amala Paul to play a forensic surgeon in her next film

Regional

Amala Paul to play a forensic surgeon in her next film

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   January 02 2019, 12.49 pm
back
Adho Andha Paravai PolaAmala PaulEntertainmentRathna KumarRatsasanregional
nextPrabhas and Anushka Shetty shake a leg at SS Rajamouli's son's wedding
ALSO READ

Up in smoke: Hansika, Amala Paul get slammed for posing with cigarettes

AR Rahman confirms return to Mollywood with Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham

Vishnu Vishal thrashes rumors on his marriage with Amala Paul!