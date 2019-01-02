Amala Paul to play a forensic surgeon in her next film

Few days after completing the shoot of Adho Andha Paravai Pola, her upcoming forest action thriller, Amala Paul has signed her next film in which she will be essaying the role of a forensic surgeon. Anoop Panicker and Abhilash Pillai have both gotten together to pen this script, having deep discussions of the story with the actress for nearly 6 months. The duo had even visited several medical colleges to experience the work of forensic surgeons. It is not always that we get to see a film that has the protagonist as a female forensic surgeon, and this one revolves around her maverick and unique methods to solve a mysterious case.

Furthermore, an additional attraction is that the film is based on real-life investigative case handled by former Kerala Police surgeon Dr. B Umadathan. The technical team has been finalized, with the art director, editor and action choreographers making their way in from Ratsasan, which was one of the biggest hits of the year and also featured Amala in a comparatively smaller role.

The shoot for this new project will kick off in March 2019, once Amala gets done with her ongoing project Aadai. Directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame, the film is said to be a survival thriller which will tell the story of a lady trapped inside a godown with no food or proper resources. If things go right, Amala Paul will have 3 releases in 2019 - Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadai and the new untitled film.