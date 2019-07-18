In Com Staff July 18 2019, 5.10 pm July 18 2019, 5.10 pm

Amala Paul is a well-known name by now. The actress has impressed one and all with her acting skills and although her upcoming movie Aadai is sparking controversies, her strong personality and choice of films are appreciable. Not many know that Amala was set to quit her acting career until Aadai came up. The actress had revealed that she was turning down scripts as they were mostly hero-centric. In Aadai, we will see Amala playing a woman named Kamini who does what she wants. While many were against her nude scenes and kissing scenes, the actress went ahead with a strong head and is now, all set to beat Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan at the box office, this weekend.

Whenever one says the word 'actress', people think of stereotypes like ‘she has too many demands’ or ‘she lives a very luxurious life’. But, Amala doesn’t check any of these boxes. For a long time, the actress has defied all stereotypes and made sure she stands out. In the latest promotional interview, she even revealed that she has given up most materialistic pleasures and is leading a simple life, “I live in a rented flat and even sold my car as I felt it was a materialistic luxury and also polluting the environment and not helping the world or me. I want to do my bit for the environment and contribute to society.” The actress is currently staying in a village on the fringes of Auroville, Puducherry. Talking to a leading daily, Amala says, “Everybody here (Auroville) is on a moped or cycle or an electric car. I’ve sold my Mercedes and I’ll be getting something electric. I work out of a thatch shed on the roof. Initially, there were requests for photographs. Now, even the auto annas know me and wave at me.”

Meanwhile, Amala has also wrapped up shooting and dubbing for debutante KR Vinoth’s Adho Andha Paravai Pola. She is said to have gone under immense physical stress for this film and even suffered a ligament tear while performing a stunt. Let’s see how well Aadai performs at the box office! Stay tuned.