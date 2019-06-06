Dusky diva Amala Paul was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 super hit movie Ratsasan! Currently, she has five movies in different stages of production. After completing her work for the Thriller movie Adho Andha Paravai Pola, this lovely lady jumped onto Aadai, with director Rathna Kumar (of Meyaadha Maan fame)! The movie went on floors in the latter half of 2018 and a sensational first look poster was unveiled. The poster had a sobbing Amala Paul in an almost semi-nude state with just tatters and just strips of cloth around her at places, clutching an iron rod.
Going with the tagline - Arrogant, Audacious and Artistic, Aadai is produced by Viji Subramanian's V Studios. Vijay Karthik Kanna is handling the cinematography while music is by Pradeep Kumar and editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. It recently came to light that Aadai had been censored with an A certificate and today the movie's director Rathna Kumar confirmed the same through a Twitter post. He also added that a "dAring Teaser" would also be released soon. He also thanked the Censor Board and his team for their patience and sensibilities. Rathna Kumar extended special thanks to Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for his moral support!
Director Rathna Kumar's maiden directorial venture Meyaadha Maan, produced by Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Creations, was well received by the audiences. This movie had Vaibhav, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Indhuja in the lead. Meanwhile, Amala Paul is also busy with other projects like Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadujeevitham, Parannu Parannu, and the much-talked-about Cadaver. Interestingly, Amala Paul is also turning Producer with Cadaver, which she is jointly bankrolling. Watch this space for more updates...