Dusky diva Amala Paul was last seen on the big screens in the 2018 super hit movie Ratsasan! Currently, she has five movies in different stages of production. After completing her work for the Thriller movie Adho Andha Paravai Pola, this lovely lady jumped onto Aadai, with director Rathna Kumar (of Meyaadha Maan fame)! The movie went on floors in the latter half of 2018 and a sensational first look poster was unveiled. The poster had a sobbing Amala Paul in an almost semi-nude state with just tatters and just strips of cloth around her at places, clutching an iron rod.

Going with the tagline - Arrogant, Audacious and Artistic, Aadai is produced by Viji Subramanian's V Studios. Vijay Karthik Kanna is handling the cinematography while music is by Pradeep Kumar and editing is by Shafique Mohammed Ali. It recently came to light that Aadai had been censored with an A certificate and today the movie's director Rathna Kumar confirmed the same through a Twitter post. He also added that a "dAring Teaser" would also be released soon. He also thanked the Censor Board and his team for their patience and sensibilities. Rathna Kumar extended special thanks to Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja for his moral support!

ஆடை is "A" Certified. "dAring Teaser" in few days. Thanks to Board and My team for all the Patience and Sensibilities. Special thanks to @itisthatis sir for the moral support 😊🙏. The wait is over @Amala_ams .💃#AADAI #AADAIteaser pic.twitter.com/ANhKdGCBPS — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 5, 2019