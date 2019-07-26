In Com Staff July 26 2019, 6.15 pm July 26 2019, 6.15 pm

The film Aadai, that released last week amid lots of roadblocks is receiving a terrific response from the audiences. People have been appreciating the film for its bold content and attempting to convey that freedom also has its boundaries. Directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame, this film has been produced by Viji Subramanian for V Studios. It has Amala Paul in a role that no other heroine would even dream of taking up, along with VJ Ramya, Vivek Prasanna, Ananya Ramprasad, Sriranjini and others forming the rest of the cast. Vijay Karthik has cranked the camera and this film has the music of Pradeep Kumar and the Oorka band. Aadai has found a new supporter in the form of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 winner Arav.

The handsome Arav has apparently liked the film a lot, that he took to his social media handle to laud the film. He mentions that the subject that Aadai has delved into is very sensitive but at the same time, it has been handled very well. He has congratulated director Rathna Kumar and also cinematographer Vijay Karthik. He opines that it is a bold attempt and that Amala stood as a huge pillar of support for the film as the heroine and also during its release. He has also asked his followers to watch the film and support it. It is indeed a nice gesture on Arav’s part to appreciate a film that he is not a part of.

Here's the tweet,

https://twitter.com/Nafeez_Arav/status/1154608282935279616