Bold & beautiful Amala Paul’s Aadai is currently making all the right noise. This film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now and fans are anticipating it with excitement. Just a few days back, the trailer of the film was released and it received rave responses from critics as well as fans. Now, another new update has come forward, regarding Aadai. The director of the film Rathna Kumar has informed fans that legendary singer P Susheela sang a song for the film! And it is even more special because this is a song that she had originally sung 70 years ago!
Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of the singer and wrote that at the age of 83, P Susheela has sung a devotional song for the film Aadai. He also wrote that she sang the same song for the first time 70 years ago. He further added that it is a blessing that her voice could be added to the film. Furthermore, he revealed that it would be a metallic devotional song! Now, that is going to be something interesting right? In another tweet, he wrote to Amala Paul saying that she missed meeting the legend and he hopes she can do justice on-screen, for this song. Let’s wait and see how this new-age rendition of an old song turns out to be!
CHECK OUT THE TWEETS-
Aadai is written and directed by Rathna Kumar, of Meyaadha Maan fame. The cinematography is by Vijay Karthik Kannan, while the music has been composed by singer Pradeep Kumar's band - Oorga. The film is produced by Viji Subramanian and will release on July 19. Everyone is eagerly waiting to watch this film and we hope it surpasses all the expectations! Stay tuned...