In Com Staff July 11 2019, 3.33 pm July 11 2019, 3.33 pm

Bold & beautiful Amala Paul’s Aadai is currently making all the right noise. This film has been the talk of the town for quite some time now and fans are anticipating it with excitement. Just a few days back, the trailer of the film was released and it received rave responses from critics as well as fans. Now, another new update has come forward, regarding Aadai. The director of the film Rathna Kumar has informed fans that legendary singer P Susheela sang a song for the film! And it is even more special because this is a song that she had originally sung 70 years ago!

Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of the singer and wrote that at the age of 83, P Susheela has sung a devotional song for the film Aadai. He also wrote that she sang the same song for the first time 70 years ago. He further added that it is a blessing that her voice could be added to the film. Furthermore, he revealed that it would be a metallic devotional song! Now, that is going to be something interesting right? In another tweet, he wrote to Amala Paul saying that she missed meeting the legend and he hopes she can do justice on-screen, for this song. Let’s wait and see how this new-age rendition of an old song turns out to be!

CHECK OUT THE TWEETS-

At the age of 83, P.Susheela Amma has sung a Devotional song for our film #Aadai. She sang the same song for the 1st time 70 years ago. It was a blessing from god to have her voice in our film😇. Thank u @pradeepvijay & @thisisoorka #Bakthimetal a Metallic Devotional song up next pic.twitter.com/hXpq8VaIBJ — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) July 11, 2019

@Amala_ams . You were really unlucky to miss meeting susheela ma in real. Hope you will make full justice to the song on screen 💥🔥🔥🔥 — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) July 11, 2019