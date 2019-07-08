In Com Staff July 08 2019, 2.24 pm July 08 2019, 2.24 pm

Starting with Amala Paul asking different people if "You wanna bet?" and her mother warning her that this might become an addiction, the recently released trailer of her highly talked about Aadai is quite interesting. At a run-time of a couple of seconds over a minute, the trailer is full of fun, an eerie intrigue and an underlying sense of something brewing. Amala looks refreshingly beautiful with minimalistic makeup and from the looks of it, seems to be playing a bold tomboyish role in this movie. The first look poster of the movie showed her in a bedraggled, near-naked look but the trailer has her talking about clothes.

Check out Aadai trailer here:

So proud to be releasing the trailer of Aadai . Makes me want to watch the film and more than that waiting to see the reaction of the purists . All the best team Aadai #AadaiTrailer@amala_ams@MrRathna@KVijayKartik@thisisoorka@vstudiosofflhttps://t.co/O6JrGEpwN1 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 6, 2019

Following the highly controversial 90ml which had Oviyaa in the lead and included scenes of a group of women drinking and smoking, Aadai's trailer has Amala partying with a group of guys, having a drink in hand and happily puffing away on a cigarette. There are shots where people in masks are on vehicles, chasing somebody. Amala can also be seen in different avatars, including that of similar to Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad. In between, we also get a message, welcoming us to the world of Kamini! The buzz has already been high since the first look of the movie was released and there has been a lot of talk about the movie. Now, the trailer's release has only taken the buzz sky-high!