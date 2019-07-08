Starting with Amala Paul asking different people if "You wanna bet?" and her mother warning her that this might become an addiction, the recently released trailer of her highly talked about Aadai is quite interesting. At a run-time of a couple of seconds over a minute, the trailer is full of fun, an eerie intrigue and an underlying sense of something brewing. Amala looks refreshingly beautiful with minimalistic makeup and from the looks of it, seems to be playing a bold tomboyish role in this movie. The first look poster of the movie showed her in a bedraggled, near-naked look but the trailer has her talking about clothes.
Check out Aadai trailer here:
Following the highly controversial 90ml which had Oviyaa in the lead and included scenes of a group of women drinking and smoking, Aadai's trailer has Amala partying with a group of guys, having a drink in hand and happily puffing away on a cigarette. There are shots where people in masks are on vehicles, chasing somebody. Amala can also be seen in different avatars, including that of similar to Harley Quinn from The Suicide Squad. In between, we also get a message, welcoming us to the world of Kamini! The buzz has already been high since the first look of the movie was released and there has been a lot of talk about the movie. Now, the trailer's release has only taken the buzz sky-high!
Directed by Rathna Kumar of Meyaadha Maan fame, Aadai is produced by Viji Subramaniyan under her V Studios banner and is all set to hit the screens on July 19. Vijay Karthik Kannan has handled the cinematography while the music composing has been jointly handled by Pradeep Kumar and the Oorka band. Shafique Mohammed Ali is the man on the edit table. VJ Ramya will also be seen alongside Amala Paul in this movie and a lip-lock scene between these two lovely ladies is also creating quite the furore on social media. Vivek Prasanna is also another notable member of this movie's cast. Acclaimed Bollywood director & producer Anurag Kashyap, who made his acting debut in Kollywood with Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal, launched Aadai's trailer through his Twitter handle!Read More