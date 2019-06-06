In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.53 pm June 06 2019, 11.53 pm

Amala Paul makes sure she goes for scripts that are women-centric and empowering. Currently, she is busy with three of her projects namely, Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadai and Cadaver. Last seen in thriller movie Ratsasan directed by Mundasupatti fame Ramkumar and co-starring Vishnu Vishal, the actress is all set to awe her audience once again. While we might get to see the teaser of Aadai any day now, we have an interesting update regarding her film Adho Andha Paravai Pola! Sources have revealed to us that the film’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights have been acquired by Libra Productions’ Ravindra Chandrasekaran.

According to our source, “Amala Paul Adho Andha Paravai Pola has been bought by Libra Productions and an official announcement can be expected soon.” The film has been directed by KR Vinoth and has been produced by Century International Films. The film, which is touted to be an action thriller, includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Samir Kochar among others in supporting roles. Interestingly, Libra Productions has been getting the theatrical rights of many popular films. They released Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma recently and have acquired many other big films. This sure is a big gain for the makers of Adho Andha Paravai Pola, although it is not known yet how much the rights were sold for.