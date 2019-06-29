In Com Staff June 29 2019, 5.55 pm June 29 2019, 5.55 pm

Debuting as a director with Thala Ajith starrer Kireedam, AL Vijay has come a long way, collaborating with various leading actors in the Tamil film industry. Amala Paul and he got engaged in 2014 and due to irresolvable issues, the couple filed for divorce in 2016 and separated in 2017. Now, there's an official press release issued by the Thalaiva director himself that he is to wed Aishwarya, a doctor from Mannivakkam. The statement also read that it is an arranged marriage and this private ceremony is to happen in July. Apparently, he has given his nod for the second marriage after having been persuaded by his parents and family members.

Speaking of his first marriage, love blossomed between Amala Paul and AL Vijay on the sets of Deiva Thirumagal and they also did Thalaiva together. After Thalaiva’s release, in 2014 the couple got married and Amala Paul even announced taking a break from acting in the movies. Apparently, the ex-couple had disagreements over Amala Paul pursuing her career, which did not end well. According to AL Vijay’s statement in an interview, Amala Paul had broken his trust with respect to her career arena and hence they fell apart.

AL Vijay is now busy directing the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa's biopic named Thalaivi, featuring the Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. As far as Amala Paul is concerned, she is busy with her upcoming Tamil movie, Aadai, directed by Meyaadha Maan fame Rathnakumar. Aadai, which has been censored with A certificate by the CBFC will be in theatres on July 19th, as per the director, Rathnakumar’s announcement this morning, the 29th of June. There have also been talks doing the rounds on the internet about Thalaiva being revived for a sequel. We shall await the official confirmation.