Fans have been eagerly waiting for Amala Pual’s Aadai for quite some time now. The film was recently sent for certification and it was given an A certificate by the CBFC. This surely brought some disappointment to the makers as they had expected at least a U/A. Reports state that the Board found the film to be high on violence and adult content and deemed the film fit only for adults. Well, fans are happy about the fact though that the film will finally see the light of day now. Now, the makers have announced that Think Music has come on-board as the music partner for the film!

It was announced on Twitter that Think Music would be the music partner for the film. It was also announced that Pradeep Kumar and popular rock back Oorka are associated with this film! This means that we will get to hear some heavy metal music in the film. The post also announced that the teaser will be out in a few days! This indeed is happy news for all fans out there. However, when the movie would be releasing, has not been revealed yet. A press release from its makers had informed that “Aadai will depict realities. The role that Amala Paul is essaying demands a lot of physical and mental strength… this role will be a game-changer in her career.” Well, this film surely will be something to look out for!