Amar Akbar Anthony Teaser: Ravi Teja essays three different roles with ease

The iconic 1977 Hindi film Amar Akbar Anthony revolved around three brothers who were separated in childhood. The upcoming Telugu revenge thriller with the same name, however, seems to get more intense. In the teaser released on Monday, lead actor Ravi Teja is seen playing three different characters and does a commendable job with the look and the feel.

The teaser, which does not give much away, hints that each of Teja's characters is struck by a strategy. Whether he plays a triplet or three different individuals that resemble each other, is something we have to wait and watch out for.

Given that we know Ravi Teja for the out and out commercial entertainers, this film is quite a shift for both him and his fans. Filmmaker Srinu Vaitla who earlier worked with Teja in Neo Kosam, Venky and Dubai Seenu has collaborated with the actor once more.

Amar Akbar Anthony was earlier pushed as the post-production work took longer than expected. Instead of rolling out in November, it will release in December.

After a number of actresses were rumoured to be starring in the film, Ileana D'Cruz bagged it and has a pivotal role to play.