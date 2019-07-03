In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.10 pm July 03 2019, 6.10 pm

There used to be a time when general body meetings of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) were a fun-filled, free-for-press gala arraigning all our favourite stars. The general body meeting for 2019, which happened on, however, was a stark reminder of how much things have changed. In 2019, the press stood outside at the registration desk at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, and watched the onscreen and off-screen stars of the Malayalam cinema go in for the annual meet which had its agenda and the amendments proposed to AMMA bylaws.

Previously, late actor Thilakan had called out AMMA saying it was an organization tightly controlled by a ‘power group’. Now, there is a rift with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members staying away from the dealings of the organization, which saw the return of actor Dileep, who was accused of instigating assault on a fellow female actor. AMMA president Mohanlal had cited the limitations of by; laws when explaining the decision to take the actor back even as the legal case was ongoing; he also had said no woman objected when the suggestion was made in a meeting.