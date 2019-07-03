There used to be a time when general body meetings of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) were a fun-filled, free-for-press gala arraigning all our favourite stars. The general body meeting for 2019, which happened on, however, was a stark reminder of how much things have changed. In 2019, the press stood outside at the registration desk at Grand Hyatt, Kochi, and watched the onscreen and off-screen stars of the Malayalam cinema go in for the annual meet which had its agenda and the amendments proposed to AMMA bylaws.
Previously, late actor Thilakan had called out AMMA saying it was an organization tightly controlled by a ‘power group’. Now, there is a rift with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members staying away from the dealings of the organization, which saw the return of actor Dileep, who was accused of instigating assault on a fellow female actor. AMMA president Mohanlal had cited the limitations of by; laws when explaining the decision to take the actor back even as the legal case was ongoing; he also had said no woman objected when the suggestion was made in a meeting.
Taking it for granted that changes are proposed to support any future victims, the proposed amendments make one wonder who really was victimized in the infamous assault incident. The 72-page document, which was available for perusal for the members, offers the chance to members accused of offences against morality, a chance to explain ‘his’ side. Yes – the document specifically says his, and there is no mention of how victims may be supported. The accused may also avail of a copy of an internal enquiry report and contest the findings of the committee. Notably, there is an amendment suggesting disciplinary action against ‘any member who acts against the interest of the association’ – a phrasing that sounds suspiciously close to a warning.The incumbent panel with president Mohanlal, vice-presidents Ganesh and Mukesh, general secretary Idavela Babu, joint secretary Siddique and treasurer Jagadish will be in power till 2021.Read More