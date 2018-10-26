AMMA row: Rima Kallingal takes a dig at Dulquer for being diplomatic

In the recent press meet that took place to address the Dileep accusation issue, actor and AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) president Mohanlal expressed his disappointment with how the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) and other famous celebrities were easily pulling up his name to singlehandedly sort out the issues when it came to the topic of the accusation of sexual harassments in Mollywood.

In response to this, actress Rima Kallingal has cleared the air saying that the WCC is not trying to tarnish Mohanlal’s image in this case. “We are not targeting Mohanlal, we are trying to get answers from the president of the AMMA,” she said. Rima stated that all the other actors of the industry have been hiding behind Mohanlal, instead of giving out their statements even when such bizarre occurrences have taken place in the industry, with respect to women.

But the matter took another level of seriousness when the actress called out Dulquer Salmaan for being ‘diplomatic’ and not taking any sides. “We cannot quit saying that when we support one person, we will oppose the other one. Maybe Dulquer Salmaan can afford to not take a side and be safe, but we can’t do the same.”

Finally, Rima was strong to say that had Mohanlal been effective in taking an appropriate decision, things would have fallen into place quickly.