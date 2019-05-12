Ammu Abhirami joins Jyothika and Karthi for their next project!

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 7.43 pm May 12 2019, 7.43 pm

Director Jeetu Joseph is all set to return to Kollywood with his new project starring Jyothika and her brother-in-law Karthi. This is going to be the first film where these two stars will be seen sharing screen space with each other. This yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in the last week of April and it also stars Sathayaraj in a crucial role! Now, there’s another interesting announcement regarding this film! Ammu Abhirami has announced that she will be a part of this project too!

Taking to Twitter the actress posted that she is thrilled to be a part of this project. She also wrote that she feels blessed to be working with Jyothika and Sathyaraj. Interestingly, this will be the actress’ second film with Karthi after Dheeran! Reports state that this film will see Jyothika and Karthi as siblings. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Viacom 18 and Parallel Minds Productions. Malayalam actor Anson will also be seen playing a crucial role in this film.

Find her tweet here:

Thrilled and super excited to be a part of this upcoming wonderful movie , Feeling blessed to work with #Jyothika mam , #Sathyaraj sir , And it's my second movie with @Karthi_Offl sir after #dheeran , Looking forward to work with the great director and his team https://t.co/qyJqz5byjH — AmmuAbhirami (@Ammu_Abhirami) May 12, 2019

The makers are yet to reveal the full cast and crew for this project but from what is known RD Rajasekar has been roped in as the cinematographer and the film will have music by Govind Vasantha. The shooting for the movie is currently on in Goa and it is being said that the film will hit the theatres in October! It will be interesting to see what role Ammu Abhirami has been chosen to play in this film. Meanwhile, Jyothika has wrapped up her comedy flick with director S Kalyan.