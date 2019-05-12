  3. Regional
Ammu Abhirami joins Jyothika and Karthi for their next project!

Regional

Ammu Abhirami joins Jyothika and Karthi for their next project!

Ammu Abhirami feels blessed to be working with Jyothika and Sathyaraj.

back
Ammu AbhiramiAnsonEntertainmentJeetu JosephjYOTHIKAKarthiregionalSathayarajTrending In South
nextKee movie review: This cyber crime thriller has its moments but its impact is diluted by lacklustre commercial elements

within