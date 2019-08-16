In Com Staff August 16 2019, 3.36 pm August 16 2019, 3.36 pm

The sparkling young talent Ammu Abhirami, made her acting debut in the H Vinoth directorial Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, in 2017. However, her stocks rose sky high with the massive success of Ratsasan, which released in 2018. This psychological thriller had Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead roles with Abhirami essaying the role of Vishnu Vishal's niece - Ammu. It was the success of this movie which gave her the name Ammu Abhirami. When the Telugu remake of this movie was announced, Abhirami herself was signed on to reprise her role in this version too. Titled Rakshasudu, the Telugu remake of Ratsasan, released on August 2nd and has since been having a stupendous run at the theatres. Now, Abhirami herself has revealed that she is a part of another biggie!

Here's the tweet-

On Independence Day, Abhirami took to her Twitter account to post a picture of herself alongside director Vettrimaaran and revealed that she is also a part of the upcoming movie Asuran. Starring Dhanush in the lead, Asuran has a lot of expectations riding on it for a number of reasons. This movie will mark the second time that Dhanush is playing dual roles in his career, following Kodi. Mollywood diva Manju Warrier is also marking her Tamil debut through this venture. Asuran marks the fourth time collaboration between the actor-director duo of Dhanush and Vettrimaaran. All three of their earlier collaborations - Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai, have turned out to become blockbusters and the expectations are that Asuran will also follow in their wake!