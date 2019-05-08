Ammy Virk gifts his parents a brand new Range Rover and posts a heartwarming message!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 8.26 pm May 08 2019, 8.26 pm

While Badshah's newly bought Rolls Royce is still hogging the limelight, here's our very own turbanned actor Ammy Virk joining the league with a brand new luxurious Range Rover. The man gifted this new black ride to his parents recently and posted a heartwarming message along. In the image, his parents are seen standing next to the newly bought luxurious Range Rover. Ammy quoted, "Waheguru ji di kirpa nal, maa peo dia duaawan nal, te mehnat naal ah din aye... supne sach hunde ne bas ohde layi mehnat zaroori aaa ...WAHEGURU sarea de supne poore kare thnaks thoda sarea da mainu ethe tak lai k aun layi... bebe baapu"

The car would have costed the singer over half a crore and it is proof that the man is doing quite well in his career. Just when he posted the picture, in no time we saw good wishes from the industry pouring in. Actress Gauahar Khan, Kaur B, B Praak, Maninder Buttar and many others wished Ammy for his new buy. Ammy Virk is surely one of those lucky people who has grabbed the right opportunities at the right time. The man has two Bollywood projects lined up for the upcoming year. He has two of his Punjabi projects coming this year and he has been actively taking part in production and distribution of movies too.

Not only are we proud of his career growth but his humanitarian side also makes us proud. After donating an amount for the martyrs in Pulwama attack he recently gave money to the farmers who lost their crop yield in a fire. Let's hope this young singer makes it big with each passing day.

Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab