  3. Regional
Amrinder Gill shares his new look as 'Garry Randhawa' for fans

Regional

Amrinder Gill shares his new look as 'Garry Randhawa' for fans

The reunion of Diljit Dosanjh and Amrinder Gill after 5 years.

back
Amberdeep SinghAmrinderDiljit DosanjhGarry RandhawaTrending In Punjab
nextJayam Ravi to direct a film with Yogi Babu in the lead, project to go on floors in 2020

within