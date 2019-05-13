Amrinder Gill shares his new look as 'Garry Randhawa' for fans

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 8.00 pm May 13 2019, 8.00 pm

Last seen in Ashke, Punjabi singer-actor Amrinder Gill has been quite secretive about his projects. It was just a couple of months back that the man made it to the news when a new Punjabi movie Jodi was announced. This movie, directed and penned by Amberdeep Singh, would mark the reunion of Diljit Dosanjh and Amrinder Gill after 5 years. Recently, Amrinder shared a picture of his new look from his upcoming movie and left us wondering which one it is.\

The man took to his social media account and quoted, "Jiddan tuc Kale, Geje, Pargat, Kikkar, Soobeh, Bhole te Pamme nu pyaar ditta umeed aa k aun wale new character Garry Randhawa nu vi ohna hi pyaar daoge.

Thank you for your undying support and patience.

Meet Garry Randhawa in theaters on 7th June, 2019.

The release date of the film has also been announced as 7th June 2019. Amrinder looks quite different from what we have seen him in a long time. He looks young, modish and quite handsome in this picture. We are still in a dilemma whether this character is from his upcoming movie Jodi or is this from one of those projects which the production house announced last year.

Amrinder Gill’s production house Rhythm Boyz entertainment had announced a few movies last year and had booked dates. One of them was a movie starring Harish Verma which had to release on 8th February but was pushed forward. It is currently being shot in Canada. They also announced the sequel to Ashke which was announced for release on 26th July 2019. Let's wait and see which film has this dashing Garry Randhawa waiting to woo us in the coming days.

Pic Courtesy:- Ghaint Punjab