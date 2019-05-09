Amrinder Gill's debut film 'Munde UK De' celebrates 10 years of its release

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.20 pm May 09 2019, 5.20 pm

Munde UK De, a laugh riot by Manmohan Singh has completed ten years of its release today. The film hit theatres when the Punjabi film industry was concentrating on NRI Punjabis but most were producing heart-wrenching dramas. What made Munde UK De stand out was its genre. People loved the humour and the accent of UK-based Punjabis.

The film was about an NRI youngster played by Jimmy Shergill who comes to India along with his friend (Gurpreet Ghuggi) to meet his Grandfather (Arun Bali). He falls for his cousin's friend (Neeru Bajwa) but the girl's father (Deep Dhillon) wants his daughter to get married to his friend's son (Amrinder Gill). The next part of the film was all about uniting two lovers with a series of funny situations well supported by Binnu Dhillon (Neeru's good for nothing brother with NRI Dreams), Rana Ranbir (funny caretaker), Khushboo Grewal (happy go lucky NRI Girl), Akshita (a nerd with Sanskrit language hangover) and Saroop Parinda (as Funny Atro).

Rana Ranbir, who acted as the character Khoji in the film, also wrote the dialogues. He fondly recalls, "Its always a pleasure to work with Manmohan Singh Ji. I learned so much from him. People assume that I only write serious matter for films but very few know that I have explored this genre as a writer too."

Manmohan Singh, who had previously made films with family values, made this light-hearted romantic comedy on a very thin line plot. But he made sure to not let it become over the top comic drama.

Munde UK De was first released in India on 8 May 2009 and got a bumper opening in Punjab. In the overseas market, it was released on 22 May 2009 which included countries like Canada, UK, Australia, and other territories. It opened with great box office numbers in the overseas market too.

Here's a bit of trivia for you guys:

1. Munde UK De was Jimmy Shergill's next big success after his first Punjabi release of 2009 Tera Mera Ki Rishta which released nearly a month before Munde UK De.

2. Usually, Punjabi films underperformed in Australia but Munde UK De was received very well there.

3. It was the debut film of Amrinder Gill.

4. Its sequel Aa Gaye Munde UK De released in 2014. Jimmy, Neeru, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Rana Ranbir, Binnu Dhillon & Khushboo Grewal were also part of the sequel.

5. At first, only ten prints of the film were released in Canada & UK respectively, but due to good response, it got double by the second weekend.

6. Munde UK De was the biggest Punjabi hit of the year 2009.