Amruta Fadnavis on song once again, this time for a Marathi film

A professional banker, mother to a teenager, a trained classical singer, an influencer, activist, a sportsperson and of course Maharashtra’s First Lady, Amruta Fadnavis wears many hats with utmost grace. For the unaware, CM Devendra Fadnavis’ better half, has sung many songs for commercial and social causes. While Amruta made her debut as a playback singer with Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal in 2016, she has now added one more feather to her hat. This time by singing for a Marathi film titled Pari Hoon Main.

Amruta shared a video on her Instagram account where we see her in the recording studio singing for the Marathi film. On Children’s Day Amruta teased her fans with the new song which highlights the rollercoaster life of a girl and the trauma she goes through. The song is beautifully sung by Amruta as it manages to soothe the soul.

Pari Hoon Main is a story of a little girl named Sajiri who is talented, bright and innocent. She belongs to a middle-class Marathi family, but destiny has a different role to play in the lives of the family.

