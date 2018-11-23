Amyra pins her second film with Adhik Ravi, this time opposite Prabhu Deva!

It is a well-known fact that Amyra Dastur of Anegan fame is playing the female lead in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, the upcoming adult comedy from the Trisha Illana Nayanthara duo of GV Prakash and Adhik Ravichandran. But the latest update from her camp is that the actress is a part of the director’s next film as well, and has already shot for 12 days for it.

And what makes it more exciting is that this film has Prabhu Deva in the lead, and is being made as a psychological thriller on the lines of Alfred Hitchcock’s films. The team has completed the first schedule in Kochi and will be carrying on with the next leg of the shoot in December. Amyra is confident that the film will be able to scare the audiences in a creepy way, with both her dancing and acting skills being put to best use here.

Both Adhik and Amyra will get back to the sets of Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha, once their hero GV Prakash gets free from the shoot of his upcoming family drama which also stars Siddharth. GVP is also getting ready for the promotions and release of his musical drama Sarvam Thaala Mayam, which has locked December 28as the date for its worldwide release.