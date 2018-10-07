An action-packed, endearing 96 thanksgiving meet

On the back of unanimously splendid reviews from critics and a heart-warming reception from the audience, the entire team of 96 met the press in Chennai on Saturday afternoon as a mark of thanksgiving.

Trisha wasn't present as she is currently away in Varanasi shooting for Rajinikanth's Petta. However, she tweeted at the time of the press meet and marked her presence virtually.

The young actors, who were an adorable presence in the school and college portions of the film, made the event a very entertaining and an endearing affair. One of these youngsters perfectly mimicked Vijay Sethupathi and thrilled the gathering. It was actor Devadarshini’s own daughter who played her younger version in the film and was indeed a revelation.

Sethupathi thanked the press for not just bolstering 96 but also Pariyerum Perumal and the other new release, Ratsasan. He has been a constant source of support for Pariyerum Perumal. The actor sensibly played down talk about the last minute release tension faced by the film and the financial pressure that he underwent, and instead stayed in a positive frame of mind.

Director Prem Kumar didn't thank his cast and crew or the press. Like how he had a card in his film's title credits, thanking nature ("Iyarkaiku Nandri"), he repeated the same at the meet too saying "Iyarkaiku Nandri".