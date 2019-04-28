An artist's busy schedule makes him feel irritated, says Gurnaam Bhullar

In Com Staff April 28 2019, 4.58 pm April 28 2019, 4.58 pm

Even before delivering hits such as Diamond and Heer Jehiya Kudiyan, the young man came into the public eye when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Voice of Punjab. The singer made his acting debut as the lead alongside Sonam Bajwa in the movie Guddiyan Patole, which was directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. In one of his interviews, the 23-year-old opened up about his professional and personal life.

When the young artist was asked about his changed lifestyle after gaining fame, he said, “Back in my struggle days, my seniors would tell me that the stress level goes up whenever one attains the status of a celebrity and now I am realising that this notion is true. It was almost 4 months back when I spent some quality time at home with my family.”

Talking about his family’s reaction to his busy schedule, the heartthrob quoted an instance when his father tried to contact him for 3-4 days at a stretch but he couldn’t due to his busy shooting schedule. He could respond only after his schedule was wrapped up. He was then told by his father, “Now I think you have become a celebrity.”

When the 23-year-old encountered the question of arrogance and attitude among the celebrities, he rebutted it by saying “well that’s not true, indeed artists are some of the most humble people. But yes sometimes we do get irritated due to hectic schedules but apart from this, the question of being arrogant is not relevant.”

Talking about his till date journey in the industry, the diamond fame singer said he thoroughly enjoys his work rather than considering it as a burden and even said that he sometimes he even doesn’t even get time to have his food properly. He further adds “Looking back at the entire struggle of 15 years, I would say that this is something for which I made all the sacrifices. I wish things go on and on in the same way forever.”

