An eminent writer joins RRR, Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer

Baahubali director Rajamouli is silently working on the elaborate pre-production process for his upcoming crazy action thriller which will star two of Tollywood’s biggest stars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Expected to go on floors by the end of the year, the film’s unit is also working on the casting and location recce for the film.

The latest update from the camp is that writer Sai Madhav Burra, who has struck gold in the Telugu industry with films such as Kanche, Gautamiputra Satakarni and the recent blockbuster Mahanati, has been roped in to work on the dialogues of the film. Rajamouli had wanted to work with Madhav for Baahubali itself, but the writer’s commitments at that stage hadn’t permitted the collaboration.

Sai Madhav Burra is currently working on two of Telugu cinema’s most exciting projects – Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Balakrishna’s NTR biopic.

DVV Entertainments - the makers of RRR, are having plans to launch the biggie on the occasion of Dussehra this year and will be taking it forward from there on. While a section of the media has reported that a popular Bollywood actress has been brought on board, we better wait some more for clarity on the same.