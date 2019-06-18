Siddarthsrinivas June 18 2019, 9.33 pm June 18 2019, 9.33 pm

Forest entertainer is one of only two films to hit the screens this week, getting more attention after Jiiva’s Gorilla pushed its release date to the July 5. Being the directorial debut of Harish Ram, the film is a different attempt that comes with loads of VFX and has been shot on a grand scale. Darshan, who made his acting debut as Aishwarya Rajesh’s pair in Kanaa, plays the lead role in the film while senior actor Arun Pandian’s daughter Keerthi Pandian is the central character in the proceedings. The actress came up on stage for her first speech on Monday evening at the press meet, emotionally breaking down on stage when she spoke about the film’s director Harish.

“Harish is the first director to have confidence in me, without caring too much about my physical appearance. During the test shoot, I had lots of doubts but he instilled hope in my character and my ability to pull it off. For three and half a years, I have listened to a lot of scripts and have rejected a few too, but I have been rejected a lot of times as well. Many big directors told me that I am too skinny, and don’t have the colour to become a heroine. It broke my confidence. Harish was the only one who asked me to be the person that I am,” she said.

Thumbaa is also one of the very few Tamil films to have music from different composers. The soundtrack of the film has songs by Anirudh, Vivek – Merwin and Santhosh Dhayanidhi. Anirudh had also starred in a special promotional video at the start of the film’s shoot, which helped it grab some eyeballs. Santhosh Dhayanidhi has worked on the background score of the film and will be looking for a good outing that helps him fetch a few more projects.