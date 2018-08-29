An English title for GVP and Vijay!

Ever since the rule of having only Tamil titles for the films in Kollywood was rested, our directors have been busy picking catchy English titles for their films. Next in line is GV Prakash’s upcoming action thriller directed by AL Vijay. The film has been interestingly titled Watchman.

The team has completed the shoot in a short span of time and is now working on the post-production process. Vijay, after the release of his dance film Lakshmi, will shift his focus completely on this project which should be ready by the end of the year.

Speaking to In.com about the project, GV Prakash said, “It will be an intense thriller that takes place mostly in the night. Mostly, we will not have any songs in the film. I am going to prepare the background score with a Tarantino-ish approach, with lots of interesting cues that the audience will definitely like. Closer to the release, I will tell you more about it.”

The actor has also got his slate full with lots of whacky films such as Vasanthabalan’s Jail, 100% Kadhal, the AR Rahman musical Sarvam Thaala Mayam and the brand new Sasi directorial where he stars alongside Siddharth.