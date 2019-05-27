An excited actor Soundararaja shares his experience of working with Vijay in Thalapathy 63

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 8.07 pm May 27 2019, 8.07 pm

We had recently discussed actor Soundararaja’s role in Coffee, directed by Sai Krishna, where he had done a few action sequences without a body double. Now we have more exciting details about the actor’s role in Thalapathy 63 and his interactions with the Sarkar hero. Thalapathy 63 is directed by Atlee and bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. The film is slated for a Deepavali 2019 release. The star cast boasts of Nayanthara as the heroine, with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as the antagonist. A R Rahman scores music for this Atlee film.

Coming back to Soundararaja, while he was discussing his role in Thalapathy 63, the excited actor was quoted as saying, “I cannot reveal much about my role at this juncture as I am not allowed to discuss it. All that I can say is my role is very short but is crucial. I will be seen in six scenes basically, out of which two will be in the flashback segment and the remaining four in the current one. However, I can confidently say that my role will be noticed and remembered.”

About sharing screen space with Vijay, Soundararaja states, “I do have combination scenes with Thalapathy sir and I should say I was privileged to be with him and see how he aces a shot. He does not rehearse a scene and it will be only the director who will rehearse with other artists. When Vijay sir arrives, he gets a briefing on what to do and he immediately does it in just one take. He is very intuitive and understands exactly what the director requires and delivers the same. It was such a learning experience for an upcoming actor like me to see Vijay in such close quarters and understand the aspects of acting.” He also added that while in Theri, he acted with Vijay for three days, in Thalapathy 64 it was four days that he got to act with the hero.