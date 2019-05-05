An incredible 100 crore plus domestic gross for blockbuster Kanchana 3!

Lmk May 05 2019, 11.32 am May 05 2019, 11.32 am

The Raghava Lawrence directed Kanchana 3 is in the third week of its run and the film has already done enough to attain a blockbuster verdict for itself. The film has grossed close to 64 crores in Tamil Nadu and more than 25 crores in the Telugu states, after two weeks in running. It’s a hit for all the stakeholders in these three states, and Lawrence must be smiling from ear to ear. Kanchana 3 has also managed to touch the 100 crore mark in terms of all-India domestic gross. This is a phenomenal achievement by all means!

Despite critics treating Kanchana 3 to some scathing reviews, the mandate from the mass audience has been resounding right from the first show of the film on April 19. It must be noted that the film crossed the 100 crore mark in terms of total worldwide gross after its opening ten days. In Chennai city, the film has grossed 6.43 crore after two weeks and it will be looking at entering the seven crore club by the end of this weekend.

Though Lawrence might have faltered with some of his other films as a hero, such as Sivalinga and Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, his success rate with all the four films in the Muni franchise is just incredible. Some big sequels/prequels such as Billa 2, Singam 3, Vishwaroopam 2 and Saamy Square failed at the box office but the Muni franchise is just unstoppable. The Hindi remake of Kanchana and the already announced Kanchana 4 (Tamil & Telugu) will be next in line, from this unshakable horror comedy franchise.