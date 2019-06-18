Director Anand Shankar was undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors of all time until he met the love of his life, Divyanka Jeevanantham. Just a few months back the director announced that he proposed to her and she said yes! The couple has been seeing each other for a long time now but since Anand is a secretive person, he never shared anything about his personal life. Now, the latest update regarding the two is that they are all set to get married! According to reports, the two are set to tie the know on July 11, this year. Now that’s some great news!
When he announced his proposal, he had written in a post, “My first ever post about my private life. Usually, I am too closed.. too private- and shy Although at this moment, I really felt like sharing my happiness with all. Need all your blessings. Always.” Since then, fans have been wondering when he would announce his wedding date. All the biggies of the film Industry are expected to come to this wedding and give them their blessings! We simply cannot wait to see pictures from the ceremony so close ahead to the big day! AR Murugadoss may make an appearance too since the young director started out by assisting him.
Anand has given us great films like Arima Nambi, Iru Mugan, and NOTA. He has received much appreciation for his films and is considered one of the best directors of this generation. His last flick was Vijay Deverakonda’s political thriller NOTA, which was a bilingual for both the actor and the director. Anand is yet to announce his next project and this may be because he is busy prepping for his wedding and his married life! We wish the happy couple a great life ahead! Stay tuned…Read More