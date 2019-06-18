In Com Staff June 18 2019, 12.23 am June 18 2019, 12.23 am

Director Anand Shankar was undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors of all time until he met the love of his life, Divyanka Jeevanantham. Just a few months back the director announced that he proposed to her and she said yes! The couple has been seeing each other for a long time now but since Anand is a secretive person, he never shared anything about his personal life. Now, the latest update regarding the two is that they are all set to get married! According to reports, the two are set to tie the know on July 11, this year. Now that’s some great news!

When he announced his proposal, he had written in a post, “My first ever post about my private life. Usually, I am too closed.. too private- and shy Although at this moment, I really felt like sharing my happiness with all. Need all your blessings. Always.” Since then, fans have been wondering when he would announce his wedding date. All the biggies of the film Industry are expected to come to this wedding and give them their blessings! We simply cannot wait to see pictures from the ceremony so close ahead to the big day! AR Murugadoss may make an appearance too since the young director started out by assisting him.