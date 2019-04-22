Anand Shankar denies important rumour on Vijay Sethupathi

Siddarthsrinivas April 23 2019, 12.00 am April 23 2019, 12.00 am

Over the weekend, reports had come up in Kollywood saying that Iru Mugan director’s Anand Shankar’s next would feature Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, with Shibu Thameens to bankroll it. It indeed was an exciting combination to hear about, as it would be great to see Vijay Sethupathi feature in the kind of stylish films that the young director is known for. However, Anand who came across the news, immediately took to his Twitter page to deny it, saying that though he would definitely love that combination, the news isn’t true. Anand also said that he is watching Game of Thrones, as it makes life worth living.

After making a fantastic debut with the Vikram Prabhu starrer Arima Nambi, Anand Shankar went on to do Iru Mugan with Chiyaan Vikram. The film turned out to become a hit, grossing 75 crore worldwide, getting loads of appreciation for Vikram’s dual role which included that of an effeminate character as well. Last year, Anand’s third release in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer NOTA hit the screens, but due to intense competition all round, the film could not pass muster. The director is currently working on a couple of scripts.

News about my next isn’t true. Though I would definitely love that combination. Just working on good scripts now. Haven’t signed anything, yet. Also, I’m watching game of thrones. Like everyone else. Somehow it makes life worth living 😄 — Anand Shankar (@anandshank) April 22, 2019

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has just started off his new project with his mentor-director SP Jananathan on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead, while Kalaiarasan will be seen in an important role. The actor is also halfway through the shoot of Sanga Tamizhan, his film with Vaalu and Sketch director Vijay Chander. Apart from this, he has about six films in hand, which are at different stages of production.