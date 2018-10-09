Anand Shankar raves about Sarkar's reach!

Anand is frank enough to admit that the response has been pretty good in Tamil but not the same in Telugu.

Director Anand Shankar is fresh from the release of NOTA, starring Telugu sensation Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film was a straight Tamil language flick which was also dubbed and released in Telugu due to Vijay's obvious stardom.

Anand is frank enough to admit that the response has been pretty good in Tamil but not the same in Telugu. He is still happy to have introduced a Telugu hero to the mass Tamil audiences and also having the same film dubbed and released in the hero's home market too.

Anand is a former associate of AR Murugadoss, who also had a cameo role in NOTA. Like all others, Anand is also excited about the impending release of Vijay's Sarkar, directed by ARM.

Speaking of his expectations from Sarkar, Anand exclusively told us, “NOTA, being a non-star film, still drew in the audience in sizable chunks due to its political genre. When a big star like Vijay sir and a big director like Murugadoss sir combine to deliver a political film like Sarkar, its reach and power will be massive. I'm really excited to see the film. Ever since Thuppakki, Vijay sir has been quite close to me and he keeps in touch with me. I always look out for his films keenly."