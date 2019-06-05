Tamannaah Bhatia and horror flicks seem to go hand-in-hand these days. Just a few days back the actress’ latest film Devi 2 released but it has not been setting the screens on fire. The audience came out of the theatres complaining that the film was a bore and not all that entertaining. However, this has not made the actress give up on the horror genre yet. She is already awaiting the release of Khamoshi, the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Tamil thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. Now, reports state that the actress is all set to be seen in the Tamil remake of Anando Bramha! For the uninitiated, Anando Bramha was an extremely successful Telugu film which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead.
Now, we had earlier reported that Tamannaah is in talks to do this remake but recent reports state that she has indeed given her nod to this project! The same report also states that Adhe Kangal director Rohin Venkatesan will helm this remake. Now, earlier reports state that the film has already gone on floors and the cast also includes Yogi Babu, Munishkanth Ramdoss, Bugs, and Mansoor Ali Khan among others. Reportedly, the music for this film is by Ghibran, editing is by Leo John Paul and Dani Raymond is the cinematographer. This film is said to have a short schedule and will wrap up very soon.The film surrounds a group of people who convince a buyer that a ghost-infested house is safe to live in. It will sure be fun to see the actress live up to the expectations of people who loved the original film. Meanwhile, Tamannaah is currently busy shooting for Vishal's action adventure film with director Sundar C. She also has a few other films in her kitty including Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Stay tuned for more updates on this...