In Com Staff June 05 2019, 4.51 pm June 05 2019, 4.51 pm

Tamannaah Bhatia and horror flicks seem to go hand-in-hand these days. Just a few days back the actress’ latest film Devi 2 released but it has not been setting the screens on fire. The audience came out of the theatres complaining that the film was a bore and not all that entertaining. However, this has not made the actress give up on the horror genre yet. She is already awaiting the release of Khamoshi, the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Tamil thriller Kolaiyuthir Kaalam. Now, reports state that the actress is all set to be seen in the Tamil remake of Anando Bramha! For the uninitiated, Anando Bramha was an extremely successful Telugu film which starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead.