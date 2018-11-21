Andrea to perform her own stunts in her next cop thriller!

After her performance in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai brought her loads of praise, Andrea’s confidence has gone up a mile. The actress surprised one and all her with a strong performance as Chandra, the troubled but brave wife of Rajan, played by Ameer.

Now, Andrea is all set for her next solo outing, which is being directed by choreographer-turned-director Sathya.

She is essaying the role of a cop in this thriller, which has a mix of horror and fantasy elements with a good load of action. And hey, the actress will even be performing her own stunts here. The first schedule of the film was completed in Chennai a few days ago, with the second one currently progressing at Kochi. Manobala, Aadukalam Naren, Madhumita and Telugu comedian Ali are other members of the star cast.

Andrea has also signed another interesting film titled Kaa, which will focus on a few episodes in the life of a wildlife photographer. To be directed by debutant Nanjil, it will be shot across various forest locales in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Munnar and Jharkhand. She will also be returning to shoot for the second instalment of Vada Chennai, which will go on floors by the middle of next year.