Anirudh Ravichander releases first look of his cousin Hrishikesh's Unarvugal Thodarkadhai!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 10.54 pm May 03 2019, 10.54 pm

Hrishikesh burst onto the cinema scene as a shy but overachieving younger brother to Dhanush in his 25th film - the super hit blockbuster Velai Illa Pattadhari! He made quite an impact and his performance was well received. He then played the lead in the horror heist movie RUM, which fell flat at the box office. However, he shrugged it off and dove head-on into his next movie with director Balu Sharma. The movie titled Unarvugal Thodarkadhai has silently been progressing for quite some time and now we have the movie's first look. The first look posters of Hrishikesh and his lady lead Sherlin Seth were launched recently by Rockstar Anirudh, who also happens to be Hrishikesh's cousin.

This movie, written and directed by Balu Sharma, has been produced by Sameer Bharat Ram's Super Talkies banner. The first look posters convey a happy and breezy romantic story in the offing but not much has been revealed about this movie's storyline. This movie's heroine Sherlin Seth was crowned the FBB Colors Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu, in 2017 and the director Balu Sharma is the co-writer and co-director of the superhit Tollywood movie Pelli Choopulu! Talking about this movie, a unit source reveals, "Hrishikesh plays the role of Karthik, who works in a start-up company and Sherlin will be seen playing the role of a business development manager!"

The first look of #UnarvugalThodarkadhai is here! Good luck my dear brother @hrishikeshkk lookin good! Best wishes Balu Sharma @sameerbr @supertalkies @SherlinSeth for a successful venture! pic.twitter.com/Z5B3aJ1sxX — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) May 3, 2019

Reports state that the lead pair will be a perfect urban couple who devote the weekdays to their job and try to live their lives in the weekends. Music is to be composed by a number of composers and the process is happening now. The movie has completed its shoot and is currently in the end stages of post-production. If all goes well, we can expect Unarvugal Thodarkathai to hit the big screens towards the latter half of this year! Stay tuned for updates.