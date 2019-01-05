Anirudh’s Petta becomes the first Tamil album to break into national radio charts!

Young composer Anirudh’s music for Petta has been the talk of the town ever since the first two singles were put out a month ago. The songs of the Rajinikanth starrer have gone viral breaking many streaming records, with critics calling it the best album for a big film in recent times. Not only that, the album has broken into the All-India radio charts, becoming the first Tamil album to make it to the national chart.

Petta’s music consists of a variety of genres has and been lapped up by both the fans and music buffs alike, who just cannot wait to catch the songs onscreen. The album also came with five themes which would be used for different characters and situations in the film. Director Karthik Subbaraj, who usually goes with Santhosh Narayanan just like the other films in his career so far, chose to change the tide with Anirudh for Petta. The composer grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made sure he didn’t disappoint the team or the fans.

Anirudh shared a bro-mantic picture of himself along with Karthik Subbaraj, calling the latter a genius director. In return, Karthik Subbaraj thanked Anirudh for the superb album and the background score, which will be unveiled when the film hits the screens on the 10th of January.

Captain of the ship and sailor :) The hard work and dedication of this genius filmmaker @karthiksubbaraj and team is inspirational :) Get ready to get truly #Rajinified from Jan 10th #PettaParaak Thank you @sunpictures :) pic.twitter.com/z6mNsBT29O — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) January 4, 2019

Petta stars Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simhaa, Sasikumar and others. The film will lock horns with Thala Ajith’s Viswasam which takes a worldwide release on the same day.