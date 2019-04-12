Anjali to star opposite Arulnithi in Seenu Ramasamy's investigative drama?

Siddarthsrinivas April 12 2019, 1.23 pm April 12 2019, 1.23 pm

A few days ago, it was announced that Dharmadurai and Kanne Kalaimaane director Seenu Ramasamy would be rolling out a new film which would have Arulnithi in the lead. Touted to be an investigative drama set in a village, this is a project that Seenu had planned for a long time, but did not get going as he was caught up with his other commitments. The latest news coming in from the team is that they've approached Anjali to play the female lead opposite Arulnithi, spotting her as an apt pick for the role.

"The team had considered many names for the lead heroine's spot, but they wanted somebody who could successfully carry out the role of a girl-next-door. Hence, they went forward and approached Anjali," says a source from the unit. After receiving hugely positive responses for her role in Peranbu, it would be interesting to see Anjali in such a film. She's also a part of Vijay Sethupathi's action entertainer Sindhubaadh which is gearing up for release soon.

The shoot for the yet-to-be-titled Seenu Ramasamy film will take off in a couple of weeks, with announcements on the rest of the cast and crew to be made very soon. For now, it has been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja is the composer for the film, following his great rapport with the director. Sreekar Prasad will take care of the cuts.

Arulnithi is now looking forward to the release of his mystery thriller K13 which will hit the screens in May. Directed by Barath Neelakantan, the film has Shraddha Shrinath playing the female lead with music by Sam CS.