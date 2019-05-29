Anjali's next after Lisaa to be a comedy entertainer with director Krishnan Jayaraj

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 9.08 pm May 29 2019, 9.08 pm

Gorgeous beauty Anjali’s last release Lisaa, which was a horror 3D film, failed to impress many of her fans. While the movie received highly mixed to poor reviews, her acting was the only positive in it. However, like every actor does after a hit or a flop, it is time to move on. We have for you some interesting updates regarding this talented actress! Our sources have informed us that she is all set to be seen in director Krishnan Jayaraj’s next! The director has not made any film for a long time and this will be his big comeback film! Sources have also informed us that this upcoming project will be a comedy entertainer!

According to one of our reliable sources, “Anjali will next be seen doing an out-and-out comedy film with Krishnan Jayaraj, which will cater to the family crowd. Cinematographer Saravanan of Balloon and Sonna Puriyaadhu fame will wield the camera for this film. Renowned production house KJR Studios will be bankrolling this project.” That sure sounds exciting and her fans will be very excited to hear this! An official announcement is awaited and the rest of the cast and crew of the film will be revealed soon. Krishnan Jayaraj is famous for his first film Sonna Puriyaadhu.

As Lisaa did not fare well, there are a lot of expectations on Anjali’s next. She will next be seen in Sindhubaadh, which is being directed by S.U. Arun Kumar and stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will also be seen in a pivotal role in Anushka Shetty and Madhavan’s next, titled Silence. We wish the actress all the very best and cannot wait to see her impress her fans once again on the big screens! It will be interesting to see her in a comedy role right after a horror film.