We had earlier reported that Yogi Babu and Vijay TV Ramar, of Kalakka Povathu Yaaru fame, would be coming together to play the leads in a new project. We had also stated that this movie is to be bankrolled by Sinish Sreedharan, who has earlier directed the movie Balloon, starring Jai, Anjali and Janani Iyer. Official details regarding this project were awaited. Meanwhile, it was reported that director Krishnan Jayaraj of Sonna Puriyaathu fame would next be directing Anjali in his next project. Now, we have an official confirmation that these reports have all been about the same project.

Director Krishnan Jayaraj's upcoming project with Anjali is to be a comedy caper with Yogi Babu and Ramar playing important supporting characters to Anjali's character. Their roles are said to be having as much importance as Anjali's that they can even be considered the leads. This upcoming movie is to be bankrolled by KS Sinish, under his The Soldiers Factory banner. An official press release states that Yogi Babu and Ramar would be playing the role of 'Roadside Romeos', in a one-sided love with Anjali's character. Talking about this movie, Sinish says, "Generally, female-centric movies are uni-dimensional and tend to be either social dramas or supernatural thrillers. However, this movie will be a full-on fantasy comedy!"