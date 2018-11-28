Another Bigg Boss pair come together for the big screen!

Mahat Raghavendra and Yaashika Aanand were one of the biggest draws from the second season of Bigg Boss. The duo had a brief fling during their stay inside the house, with Yaashika confessing her feelings for Mahat during one of the conversations with the umpire, Kamal Haasan. However, once they came outside the house, Mahat has got stronger in his relationship with model-cum-businesswoman Prachi while Yaashika has moved on by accepting him as a friend.

Now, both, Mahat and Yaashika, are coming together for a horror thriller to be helmed by director duo Magesh-Venkatesh. The film will be a Tamil-Kannada bilingual and will go on floors in December. The pooja for the same took place in Chennai this morning, with the core team.

Meanwhile, Mahat is also about to start work on another film which will star the another Bigg Boss sensation, Aishwarya Dutta. This film is touted to be a rom-com in which a guy from North Madras falls for a girl from an affluent family. Mahat will be simultaneously shooting for both these films, which are expected to be ready by the final quarter of 2019.

The actor had signed an action thriller called Yakan before he entered the house, but it looks like the project has been dropped for reasons best known to the team.