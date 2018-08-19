Another romance for Harish Kalyan after Pyaar Prema Kaadhal's success

Handsome young actor Harish Kalyan is fresh off the success of Pyaar Prema Kaadhal. The actor said in a recent interview that he intends to do a few more love films in the near future and not shift to action or mass masala films in a hurry. His next film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi (who earlier did Vijay Sethupathi's Puriyaatha Puthir). We have more details about this film which is said to be an intense, travel-based, romance film shot in Chennai, Leh, and Ladakh. Shilpa Manjunath will be the female lead of the film.

In a press statement director Ranjit stated, “It's going to be an ‘adamant’ love story with a unique treatment. Harish Kalyan will be sporting a different look and this flick will showcase him in a new dimension and escalate him to the next level in his career.”

The other prominent members in the cast are Ma Ka Pa Anand, Bala Saravanan, and Ponvannan. The shooting of this film is in its final leg and plans are on to unveil the title and the first single track next month. 'Vikram Vedha' fame Sam CS is scoring the music and Kavin Raj is handling the camera. This film is produced by Balaji Kapa for Madhav Media Entertainment.​