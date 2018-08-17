Another significant replacement in Suriya - KV Anand's Suriya 37

Pre-production of Suriya 37 directed by KV Anand and produced by Lyca Productions commenced recently, with Gavemic U Ary taking care of cinematography. But he walked out of the film citing creative differences even before the shooting could begin. He was replaced by Abhinandan Ramanujam, who canned the first schedule of the film in London. But trouble seems to mount for the film. Because we hear that Abhinandan has also been replaced now.

The person who will now take charge of the film's cinematography is MS Prabhu, who has earlier worked with the actor-director duo in Ayan, back in 2009. Ayan is still fondly remembered for being a grand and visually pleasing commercial entertainer. Suriya 37 is vast in scope and will be shot across the globe. We can expect exotic visuals in this film as well.

MS Prabhu has been cinematographed some of the famous films like Mahanadi and Ramana. We hope that the Suriya - Anand - Prabhu trio can repeat their Ayan magic and deliver a cracker of a film. The second schedule of Suriya 37 will begin next month, once actor Suriya is done with the shooting of Selvaraghavan's NGK which is in a desperate race to release on Diwali.