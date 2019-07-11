In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.22 pm July 11 2019, 9.22 pm

Actor Anu Sitara, who has been steadily earning a reputation with her solid acting skills and classic Malayali looks, may have focused on her acting career only after her marriage in 2015. However, her younger sister Anu Sonara has decided to take up her acting dreams more seriously at a very young age. The youngster is all set to make her debut in Mollywood, with the upcoming horror movie Kshanam.

Anu Sonara is a higher secondary school student, who confesses that acting is her biggest dream. This is unsurprising - not only is her sister Anu Sitara a well - noted face in Mollywood, her father Salam was a life-long theatre artist who debuted in the Jayasurya movie, Captain. Salam has incidentally acted in three movies featuring Anu Sitara - Captain, Shubharathri and Mohabbathin Kunjabdullah. Salam is indeed a happy father. Salam and his wife Renuka got married, despite differences and criticism, and his elder daughter Anu Sitara had taken a similar path, ignoring religion and class while falling in love.

Kshanam, a horror movie directed by Suresh Unnithan, has Ajmal Amir, Baiju, Sneha Ajith and Lal in significant roles. The movie revolves around a 16-year-old girl's ghost - the character that Anu Sonara will be playing. The shooting has begun at a location in Kuttikkanam village and Suresh Unnithan - of Mukha Chitthram fame - is the director of the movie.