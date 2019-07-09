In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.32 pm July 09 2019, 11.32 pm

Anu Sithara is a talent that has been slowly garnering recognition in the Malayalam film industry. The actor is a break-away from the slew of female actors representing the "modern Malayalee face"; On-screen, she has a presence comparable to that of a 1990s heroine - healthy rather than thin, sculpted facial features and a penchant for expressiveness. This poetic face has portrayed several relatable characters since 2013 - most memorably in movies like Ramante Eden Thottam, Naval Enna Jewel, Captain, etc. The Johny Johny Yes Appa actor posted a picture of her wedding day on her fourth wedding anniversary. The post - which shows Anu signing the marriage registry with her husband Vishnu Prasad looking on - has been finding a lot of popularity online, with Anu's co-stars like Kunchako Boban, Ramesh Pisharady, Kaniha and Bhama congratulating her.

Anu Sithara actually has a love story that would make a good movie script. The actor had earlier narrated how she had met Vishnu: as a schoolgirl, Anu noticed that a particular youngster always waited near her house around the time when she returned home from school. As other people were also taking note of him, the young girl found a way to tell him off: she asked him to not tag along with her or follow her and he readily complied and Anu, in turn, was touched by this show of respect. The couple had gotten married in 2015 after both their families opposed the relationship.