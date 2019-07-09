In Com Staff July 09 2019, 6.23 pm July 09 2019, 6.23 pm

Link-ups in the entertainment industry are nothing new. Almost every time an actress and an actor are spotted together, the rumour mills go abuzz with their dating news. And ever since Anushka Sharma married her beau Virat Kohli, many actresses are linked up with the Indian cricketers as well. The latest rumour that has been going around is that Premam fame actress Anupama Parameswaran is dating cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The buzz started when the duo started following each other on social media and even responded to a few posts of each other. This obviously caught the eyes of fans and the stories started building. But is it true? The actress strongly denies it.

Talking to a leading media, Anupama said that they are just good friends and all the rumours are completely fabricated. She also told the leading media that such link-ups are very common. Well, that solves it. Or does it? Recently there were rumours that Jasprit is dating Telugu actor Raashi Khanna. However, she opened up in a chat show and said, “I do not know him personally and I haven’t ever met him. I know he is a cricketer, that’s it.” She had also revealed that such rumours should not be spread about a woman without the proper information. Whether the link-up stories are true or not, that should be something we don’t put our nose into!

Anupama was last seen in the 2017 movie - Jomonte Suvisheshangal, in which she played the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She had won several hearts with her role in Premam and is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming action thriller Rakshasudu. Bumrah is currently wowing everyone with his performance in the ongoing ICC World Cup. He hasn’t responded to these rumours yet. Stay tuned for more updates on this!