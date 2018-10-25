Anurag Kashyap hails Vada Chennai as the most original gangster film

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, despite being an A-certified film, is doing terrific business in Tamil Nadu, the USA and the UAE. The film witnessed a superb opening across the state and has now grossed more than 42 crores worldwide.
While it has already blown minds across the industry with praise flowing in from all quarters, the latest to heap good words on it is Anurag Kashyap, the famous Bollywood filmmaker. Anurag called Vada Chennai the most original gangster film he has ever seen, saying that there is so much to talk about the actors of the film.
When Vada Chennai released, it was immediately compared to Anurag’s Gangs of Wasseypur, which is an impressive gangster duology. However, it looks like the Dhanush starrer is out to beat the weight of all the gangster films in India with its trilogy. Director Vetrimaaran has already shot close to 20% of the sequel and will take the rest on floors by next year.
Up next, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will be working on Vekkai, a revenge drama. In a media interaction, Vetrimaaran said that he and the actor need a break from Vada Chennai, and have hence finalized this film which would be made as a quickie. If things go right, fans can expect the film to hit the screens by the middle of next year.