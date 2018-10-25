Anurag Kashyap hails Vada Chennai as the most original gangster film

Dhanush’s Vada Chennai, despite being an A-certified film, is doing terrific business in Tamil Nadu, the USA and the UAE. The film witnessed a superb opening across the state and has now grossed more than 42 crores worldwide.

While it has already blown minds across the industry with praise flowing in from all quarters, the latest to heap good words on it is Anurag Kashyap, the famous Bollywood filmmaker. Anurag called Vada Chennai the most original gangster film he has ever seen, saying that there is so much to talk about the actors of the film.

#vadachennai the most original Gangster film I have seen and so simply achieved .. @VetriMaaran you are consistently an amazing filmmaker .. one of the best we have .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 24, 2018 #andreajeremiah#Samuthirakani@dhanushkraja and the actors who played Senthil, rajan and padma .. just so brilliant #vadachennai . And that actor who plays the brother Kannan , in the scene where he stands up for Anbu against his father .. so much to talk about — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 24, 2018

When Vada Chennai released, it was immediately compared to Anurag’s Gangs of Wasseypur, which is an impressive gangster duology. However, it looks like the Dhanush starrer is out to beat the weight of all the gangster films in India with its trilogy. Director Vetrimaaran has already shot close to 20% of the sequel and will take the rest on floors by next year.

Up next, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran will be working on Vekkai, a revenge drama. In a media interaction, Vetrimaaran said that he and the actor need a break from Vada Chennai, and have hence finalized this film which would be made as a quickie. If things go right, fans can expect the film to hit the screens by the middle of next year.