Anurag Kashyap is ‘mind blown’ after watching Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe!

Few days back, Anurag Kashyap had put out a tweet saying that he was gutted to miss out on being a part of Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming film Super Deluxe, which is slated for a release on the 29th of this month. Anurag was called in to write one of the stories in this anthology thriller which brings together a great star cast that features Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Akkineni, Fahadh Faasil, Mysskin and Ramya Krishnan. Prior to the release, the film has already received truckloads of praise from celebrities and sections of the media who have seen it. And the latest to join the bandwagon, is Anurag himself.

Taking to Twitter after watching the film, Anurag said that he was mind blown, and that there is so much to celebrate. In a series of tweets, the Manmarziyaan director also added that his regret in not being a part of Super Deluxe has grown multi-folds after watching the film, lauding Thiyagarajan Kumararaja’s efficiency as a filmmaker.

After having seen the film , my regret to not be part of “Super Deluxe” has grown multi-folds.. KumarRaja is an unabashed , fearless filmmaker with so many tricks up his sleeves. I am not at liberty to say things but you just don’t see it coming.. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 14, 2019

The entire cast of Super Deluxe are playing eccentric, peculiar characters that they’ve never explored in their careers previously. Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a transgender, Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing a porn star, while Fahadh Faasil and Samantha turn out to be a couple roaming around the streets with a corpse. The entire shooting stage of the film involved several retakes with the director expecting a towering level of perfection. Ramya Krishnan, in a recent interview, stated that she had gone through 37 retakes over two days for a single shot.

The film will have a trippy score by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who joins hands with Thiyagarajan Kumararaja once again after Aaranya Kaandam.