image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Anurag Kashyap is ‘mind blown’ after watching Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe!

Regional

Anurag Kashyap is ‘mind blown’ after watching Vijay Sethupathi’s Super Deluxe!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   March 15 2019, 2.03 pm
back
Anurag KashyapFahadh FaasilMysskinRamya KrishnanSamantha AkkineniSuper DeluxeThiyagarajan KumararajaVijay Sethupathi
nextNewlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa glitter at their Chennai reception bash

within