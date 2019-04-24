Anurag Kashyap wants to see all Ranjith’s films after spending an evening with the director!

Siddarthsrinivas April 24 2019, 8.07 pm April 24 2019, 8.07 pm

Anurag Kashyap is one man who needs no introduction all over India. Breaking the usual stereotypes of cinema, the director has belted out a lot of films in different styles and genres, finding himself a special fanbase who understand, reciprocate and celebrate his style of filmmaking. And despite his busy schedules, Anurag takes time out to watch a lot of films, including the remarkable ones from the southern industries. But one director’s films that he had missed out on seeing was Ranjith, majorly known for Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Kaala. On Tuesday evening, both the directors had met for dinner, after which they exchanged some positivity through their Twitter pages.

While Ranjith first tweeted that he has been a big fan of Anurag’s films and was glad that Anurag liked Kaala, the ‘Manmarziyaan’ director replied by saying that though he was late to see Kaala, he now wants to watch all of Ranjith’s films.

Dear @anuragkashyap72 ,I have been a big fan of your films. Happy to have spent this evening with you. I am glad you liked #Kaala 🎉🎉. Thanks for the conversation and the great food.🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/PqSd79Vypo — pa.ranjith (@beemji) April 23, 2019

So late to see Kaala but now I want to see all the films of @beemji https://t.co/bftmbzpwZh — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 23, 2019

Ranjith is now preparing to kick-start the shoot for his Hindi debut, which will be based on the tribal leader Birsa Munda. The film will go on floors in August. The director is currently working on the casting and location scouting processes of the film, and will soon be finalizing his lead actors. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Mahasweta Devi’s Bengali novel Aranyer Adhikar and will be produced by Namah Films who previously made Beyond the Clouds. Though sources say that Ishaan Khattar is in talks to play the lead role, nothing concrete has arrived yet.