image
Thursday, August 30th 2018
English
Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut in financial trouble again; all shows cancelled

regional

Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut in financial trouble again; all shows cancelled

SurendharmkSurendharmk   August 30 2018, 2.06 pm
back
Anurag KashyapAtharvaaCJ Jaya KumarEntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalnayantharaRaashi Khannaregional
nextNaseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil cinema after 18 years with a thriller!
ALSO READ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins work on Tamil film with Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 165

Imaikkaa Nodigal: Atharva gets insecure, demands exclusive press meet