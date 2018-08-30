Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut in financial trouble again; all shows cancelled

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Tamil debut, Imaikkaa Nodigal, which was slated to hit screens worldwide today, has landed in financial trouble once again. This has led to cancellation of shows everywhere in the state and abroad. Sources say producer CJ Jaya Kumar of Cameo Films India has a bevy of pending payments to be cleared, including the lead cast and crew.

The film, starring Nayanthara in the lead role, is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, who shot to fame through his terrific directorial debut in Demonte Colony. It's been nearly two years since the project went on floors in 2016 and witnessed multiple setbacks during the shooting as well as in the post-production phase.

Kashyap has been promoting the film in Chennai with his video interviews to popular online portals over the past two days. Theater owners across the state took to their Twitter handles in the morning to confirm the delay in the issuance of KDM for the film, which also stars Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles.

#Imaikkaanodigal No updates on kdm yet. There could be a possible delay by a couple of hours. — Pathy Senthil (@dhalapathy) August 30, 2018

Tamil cinemas financial woes and last minute release struggle continues. When will the Big boss big chief producer council take any steps to solve ever persistent problems? #ImaikkaaNodigal #Tired — Nikilesh Surya (@NikileshSurya) August 30, 2018

Awaiting #ImaikkaaNodigal clearance.

Hope things go smooth for a scheduled start . #ImaikkaaNodigalFromToday — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) August 30, 2018

Now, we have learnt from reliable sources that negotiations between various parties are currently underway to ensure a smooth release at least from tomorrow or today evening. Nayanthara has reportedly stepped in to resolve the issue, including waiving off her salary dues for the helpless producer.

Meanwhile, the press show for the film happened today morning as planned and everyone raved about the cat and mouse game between Nayanthara and Anurag Kashyap in the first half.

#Imaikkaanodigal [3.25/5] : #Nayanthara as CBI officer is very methodical in her performance.. Another impressive outing.. @anuragkashyap72 Vera Level acting.. Menacing.. Should act in more movies.. @Atharvaamurali is sincere.. @RaashiKhanna makes a good debut in Tamil.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 30, 2018

#Imaikkaanodigal [3.25/5] : A sold, well-written thriller.. Unpredictable twists and turns..



Riveting and racy.. Romantic portions could have been trimmed..



Aided by Top-notch performances of #Nayanthara and @anuragkashyap72 @hiphoptamizha 's BGM 👏👏 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 30, 2018

#ImaikkaNodigal - Second half is rock solid which is the key for any film and @anuragkashyap72 is just brilliant. The twists & turns are truly unpredictable. Good show @AjayGnanamuthu. Technically top notch, @rdrajasekar and @hiphoptamizha are the other two pillars of strength 👌 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 30, 2018

#ImaikkaNodigal first half - @anuragkashyap72 steals the show as the menacing psychotic villain. Lady Superstar Nayanthara yet again shines as an intelligent CBI officer Anjali. Their cat and mouse (Lions vs hyena here) is quite interesting. — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) August 30, 2018